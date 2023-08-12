Location services glitch found in macOS Ventura 13.5 update

The latest macOS Ventura update has caused several users headaches through a location services glitch.

macOS Ventura 13.5 was released on July 24 and caused a bug where users were unable to view apps that have been using their location data. Location services give apps the power to find a user’s location and use it to provide relevant services. The list of apps that use location services can be found in Privacy & Security under System Settings.

The glitch is similar to the one in macOS Sonoma, where apps that use accessibility may not be viewed in the Privacy & Security and Accessibility sections. However, macOS Sonoma is still in the beta phase and a quick restart is usually enough to solve the problem.

Unfortunately, restarting the afflicted Mac will not solve the problem. Users will have to wait for Apple to acknowledge the glitch and come up with a patch for the fix.