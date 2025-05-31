Logic Pro for iPad and Mac gets new features

The music-making app has a new version with added features.

Apple said that the professional music-making tool has been updated for the iPad and Mac. Specifically, Logic Pro has a new Flashback Capture, Stem Splitter enhancements, a Dancefloor Rush sound pack, and Apple Intelligence writing tools support for the Mac. Flashback Capture allows for recovery when users forget to capture. Stem Splitter lets users extract audio track stems for instrumental parts and vocals, with the newest addition being the piano and guitar. It’s worth noting that you’ll need an M1 chip or later, as well as the A12 Bionic chip or later, for an iPad running at least iPadOS 18.4.

The Dancefloor Rush is a new sound pack with bass, drum sounds, and dynamic loops. Tosin Abasi and Magnetic Imperfections have been added as well. The full list can be viewed on the Mac and iPad App Store.