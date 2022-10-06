Logitech launches mechanical keyboard designed for Mac

Tech accessory manufacturer Logitech recently launched a new line of keyboard and mice products made specifically for Apple products.

The ‘Designed for Mac’ collection consists of various mice and keyboards, and although the branding might seem that it’s only for Mac computers Apple says that the accessories can be used on iPhone and iPad devices.

In the keyboard lineup there’s the MX Mechanical Mini for Mac, which is a Mac-optimized mechanical keyboard with Smart Backlighting and low-profile switches, and the K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard in new Blueberry color option.

On the mouse front, there’s the MX Master 3S for Mac and the Lift for Mac. The MX Master contains MagSpeed Electromagnetic technology and a DPI setting that ranges from 1k to 8k. The Lift is a vertical mouse that eases wrist pressure and leaves the hands at a more ergonomic angle.

All Designed for Mac Logitech products are available to purchase today.