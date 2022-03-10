Logitech’s iPad Pro Combo Keyboard Case with Trackpad is $46 Off

Logitech offers a premium alternative to the official Apple Keyboard Folio for your iPad Pro. Today, the Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Folio is down to just $183.99 from its original price of $230 on Amazon.

The Combo Touch is versatile and assumes four use modes- type, sketch, read and view depending on what you’re working with. It sports a detachable keyboard, as well as an adjustable kickstand so you can move what you don’t immediately need out of the way and put the iPad Pro’s screen up front and center.

What’s worth noting is the keyboard has a large trackpad so you can perform multi-gestures. The keys themselves are backlit and allow you to type and see in relative darkness.

As far as a protective case is concerned, the Logitech Combo Touch for iPad Pro will keep your tablet safe from scratches, dings and the occasional spills when folded. It’s definitely a must-buy for iPad Pro owners!