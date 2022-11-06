Logitech’s iPad Pro Combo Keyboard Folio Discounted by $40

Logitech enthusiasts should get a combo keyboard folio for their 12.9 inch iPad Pro with M2 chip and turn it into a versatile machine that can do a lot of things.

Today, the Combo Touch iPad Pro Keyboard Case is down to just $179.99 from its original price of $230 on Amazon.

The combo folio keyboard and case is aesthetically pleasing and offers several degrees of protection. When closed, your iPad Pro gets full-time, 24/7 protection from dings, scratches, and light spills. However, the keyboard case shines when it’s open and ready for work or play.

You can prop your iPad Pro in three ways, depending on how you want to use your tablet. The keyboard and trackpad section can be detached or used to type up emails, notes, and content quickly and efficiently. The keys are backlit and have a row of iPadOS functions. There’s even a home for your Apple Pencil for storage or charging.

Buy the discounted Logitech iPad Pro Combo Keyboard Folio at $40 off today!