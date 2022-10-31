Logitech’s Keys-to-Go Bluetooth Keyboard Drops $15 Off

Logitech’s Bluetooth keyboards are capable replacements of Apple Smart Keyboards. Today, you can get the Logitech Keys-to-Go Super-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard for just $54.85 from its original price of $70 on Amazon.

Sometimes an on-screen keyboard doesn’t just cut it, especially if you’re crafting a story, a long blog post, or taking notes. If this is the case, then the Keys-to-Go is the perfect accessory for your iPad, iPhone or Mac.

It’s supremely slim and portable that you can just slide it in your bag and bring it out when inspiration strikes. You can be more productive and efficient in class or work, or when you need a physical keyboard to type on.

A sealed keyboard prevents crumbs, chips, and spills, perfect for when you’re in a coffeeshop or cafeteria. The keys are slim and silent, and there’s even a full row of iOS shortcut keys to save time even further. At $15 off, you’ll get maximum use of the Keys-to-Go Logitech Keyboard. Buy it today!