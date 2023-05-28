Logitech’s MX Keys Mini for Mac is Down $20

A backup keyboard for your Mac doesn’t have to be expensive. Today, the Logitech MX Keys Mini for Mac is down to just $79.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

The Mac version of MX Keys is designed to pair perfectly with not just macOS but iPadOS and iOS as well. You get Apple keys such as Control, Option, and Command alongside the regular keys. Since it has the ‘mini’ moniker, the keyboard is light, compact, and great for travel or when you need to type up a storm on the go. There’s even backlighting for working in dim or low-light conditions.

The good news is that the MX Keys has USB-C charging- the keyboard works for up to 10 days with the backlight on, or 5 months without the illumination feature. The plastic parts are made with recycled plastic, and the product itself is certified carbon neutral. Buy the discounted Logitech MX Keys Mini for Mac today!