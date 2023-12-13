Logitech’s MX Keys Wireless Keyboard is 18% Off

Grab Logitech’s premium wireless keyboard at a discounted price. Today, the Logitech MX Keys Wireless Keyboard is down to just $89.99 from its original price of $110 on Amazon.

The MX Keys S offers a fluid typing experience designed to emulate a laptop. The keys are specially shaped for the user’s fingertips and are responsive enough for work or play. It also has a nifty function where repetitive tasks can be automated using Smart Actions through the Logi Options+ app.

Customizable smart illumination, a multi-device setup, and a USB-C rechargeable aspect round out the MX Keys. You can even pair it with the MX Master 3S to work cross-operating systems and multiple computers, and it’s wireless to boot. Lastly, the parts that make up the wireless keyboard contain post-consumer recycled plastic so you’re contributing to a reduced carbon footprint. Get the discounted Logitech MX Keys Wireless Keyboard today!