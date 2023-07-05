Logitech’s MX Mechanical Keyboard and Master 3S Mouse is $38 Off

If you’re looking for an accessory combo for your Mac, then this is the deal for you. Today, the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Keyboard and MX Master 3S is down to just $211.98 from its original price of $250 on Amazon. Make sure to tick the on-page coupon to see the discounted price.

Both Logitech accessories sport the same color themes and plays nicely with your Mac, theme-wise. Mechanical switches make typing a more tactile experience, and low-profile keys mean you won’t have to exert too much effort in work or play. Smart illumination keeps you typing comfortably, with the keys auto-illuminating as your fingers approach.

Your Mac setup will be complete with the MX Master 3S. It has Magspeed scrolling, an 8K DPI on-glass sensor, and an ergonomic design for maximum comfort. You can also customize the mouse buttons and keys to make your workflow and gaming response faster. Buy the discounted Logitech bundle deal today!