Logitech’s Premium Portable Mini Keyboard is $27 Off

A mini wireless keyboard is useful in so many ways, especially if you’re always on the move and carry an iPad. Today, the Logitech MX Keys Mini Keyboard for Mac is down to just $73.12 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

Logitech’s wireless keyboard fits the bill at just a fraction of the price of a Magic Keyboard. The minimalist keyboard sports indented keys and the ability to connect up to three devices via Bluetooth. You’ll be able to switch between them seamlessly for convenience and to get more done.

Aside from the small footprint, the keyboard is USB-C rechargeable and can stay powered on up to 10 days with backlighting on, or up to five months with backlighting off. It’s the perfect typing accessory for those who are looking to go beyond touchscreen and in-screen virtual keyboards. Buy the discounted Logitech MX Keys Mini Keyboard today!