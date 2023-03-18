Logitech’s Reliable and Long-Lived Wireless Gaming Mouse is Now Only $35

The Logitech brand has always been synonymous with quality computer accessories. Today, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is down to just $35 from its original price of $50 on Amazon.

The G305 is a feat of engineering and technology, boasting up to 250 hours of play on a single AA battery. It’s lightweight at just a hair under 100 grams and yet has some advanced gaming features for competitive players. The 12K Hero sensor is highly efficient while having a 12,000 DPI precision. You also get six programmable buttons for gaming macros and shortcuts.

If you’re fond of bringing your gaming laptop to multiplayer sessions, then you’ll find the G305 to be a worthy addition to your setup. It’s compact and durable, with a USB receiver that can be slotted into the mouse itself. Get huge savings and competitive hardware with the Logitech G305 Wireless Gaming Mouse today!