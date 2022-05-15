Logitech’s Slim Folio Keyboard for the 10.2 inch iPad is 20% Off

Can’t get enough of Logitech accessories for your Apple products? This deal is for you. Today, you can get an iPad productivity companion with the Logitech Slim Folio Keyboard Case, which is down to just $79.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

The Logitech iPad Slim Folio Keyboard Case acts as a keyboard accessory and protective tablet cover in one. Open the case up and you get a laptop-style keyboard with iOS shortcut keys. Connectivity is done via low energy Bluetooth and ensures hours of productivity as you type up emails, responses and written content.

You can set the stand up to three different modes and viewing angles, such as read, sketch and type. The keyboard promises up to four years of battery life via a replaceable coin cell.

When closed, you can count on the folio keyboard case to protect against everyday wear and tear, including scratches, bumps and spills, among others. At 20 percent off, the Logitech 10.2 inch iPad Keyboard Folio Case is a must-buy!