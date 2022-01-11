Logitech’s SuperLight gaming mouse is now only $122

A gaming mouse is a must-have especially in competitive play. If you want every possible edge, consider the Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse, which is down to just $121.98 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

The Logitech G Pro X is super light and yet has the best features in gaming mice. Featuring a 25k sensor and a stutter-free 25,600 DPI, every movement is tracked for utmost accuracy.

Underneath are PTFE feet designed for smooth gliding. Also, there are 5 programmable buttons so you can complete complex actions with only several presses. You can also use it as a wired mouse for faster response and charging purposes. Speaking of which, a single full charge lasts a whopping 70 hours.

Superbly light, responsive and smooth. These are the three features you want in a gaming mouse. Get the SuperLight G Pro X and save $30 today!