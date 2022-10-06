Look around Apple Maps feature launches on Zillow app

Apple’s Look Around feature, previously exclusive only on Apple Maps has arrived on the iOS Zillow app.

The real estate company announced today that its iOS app has received the Look Around treatment, which allows users to take a closer peek at the neighborhood surrounding the house they’re interested in. Integration with Zillow app was made possible with the introduction of MapKit API for iOS 16.

Third party apps can now use MapKit API to provide a 3D map experience. In Zillow’s case, the feature is just rolling out and only a few areas have Look Around. Zillow says the addition allows potential home buyers to ‘get a sense of their home and community’.

The Zillow app has had several Apple features, including Shared With You and SharePlay. With Share With You, users can share Zillow listings through Messages and on Mac and iOS devices.

The Zillow app is free to download on the App Store.