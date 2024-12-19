News

‘Look Around’ feature now available for web version of Apple Maps

By Samantha Wiley
‘Look Around’ on Apple Maps is now available on the web or browser version.

Apple rolled out Apple Maps web version in July, and it’s only now that ‘Look Around’ has been launched for it. ‘Look Around’ is the counterpart of Google Street View and allows a ground level view of streets, landmarks, retail stores, and restaurants, among other things. The feature has been around for a long time on iOS and device users. Now, the feature is unlocked for non-Apple users who use Apple Maps on a browser.

The Cupertino-based company rolled out support in recent weeks- Look Around web version is live in London, Singapore, Spain, Portugal, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Italy, Germany, France, Canada, and Australia, among others. Apple is believed to be working to bring it to new countries like Slovakia, Mexico, Bulgaria, Turkey, Belarus, China, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Egypt, and Morocco, but has not rolled out yet.

