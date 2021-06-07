‘Look Around’ vehicles begin mapping the Czech Republic

Apple’s map-scanning vehicles equipped with LiDAR technology have now begun making rounds in select Czech Republic regions in June as part of its Apple Maps ‘Look Around’ feature.

Image collection is expanding across Eastern Europe, as is Look Around which initially includes the US, the UK, Japan, Ireland and Canada. ‘Look Around’ was a feature that’s introduced in iOS 13 and is similar to Street View from Google. Users can get street-level views and 3D high resolution images that can be panned and zoomed.

A binocular icon appears on locations when ‘Look Around’ is available. Tapping it opens a street level view via card overlay on the screen, and can be expanded to full screen. For privacy reasons license plates and faces are blurred when the feature is enabled.

Apple’s LiDAR vehicles have surveyed Singapore, Croatia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, Belgium, New Zealand, Australia, the UK, Canada and the United States since 2015.