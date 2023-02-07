Lost luggage with AirTag gets sent to charity

A couple discovered that their lost luggage was donated while tracking it with an AirTag.

Tom Wilson and Nakita Rees were returning to Canada after a honeymoon, but things took a curious turn when their luggage was apparently sent to a different location. Upon arriving home, the couple used the AirTag that was attached and discovered that it was in Montreal.

CBC reported that the bag was sent to Toronto and didn’t move for three months. Air Canada eventually offered financial compensation but they were frustrated with the lack of communication from the company.

Wilson and Rees then used the AirTag to check into the Etobicoke Storage Facility, where they were told that the luggage was set to be donated to charity. The luggage was returned to the owners and Air Canada compensated the couple $2,300 a few days later.

Apple AirTag is an item tracker that utilizes the Find My network.