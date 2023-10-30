Low-Cost MacBooks rumored to launch

Apple is planning on launching low-cost MacBook models with a price point of approximately $700, as per a rumor.

On a Naver post by user ‘yeux’, a news aggregator account, it’s said that there’s evidence coming from supply chain sources that Apple is developing budget-friendly MacBooks in two different sizes, namely a 12-inch and 13-inch models. The account further suggested that the Cupertino-based company has yet to start mass production of the low-cost Macs, but says that the launch is ‘more likely than ever’ to make it to the consumer side due to sharp declines in MacBook and iPad sales.

The rumor coincides with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s claim that Apple is considering a budget MacBook series to help boost sales. DigiTimes also reported that Apple will be launching a new and more affordable MacBook in 2024 to add a base version to the Pro and Air lineup. Currently, there is no exact date for a possible launch.