Lufthansa Airlines clarify use of AirTags on flights

Airline company Lufthansa has swung between banning the use of AirTags on luggage and allowing them.

Lufthansa tweeted that Apple’s tracking devices were frowned upon in checked baggage, but then did a quick 360 and said that the AirTag, with its low transmission power and battery, did not pose safety risks.

The company issued a tweet that now allows its use. It was strange how the airline considered the AirTag unsafe in flights despite international regulations saying they were not.

The German Aviation Authorities (Luftfahrtbundesamt) confirmed today, that they share our risk assessment, that tracking devices with very low battery and transmission power in checked luggage do not pose a safety risk. With that these devices are allowed on Lufthansa flights. — Lufthansa News (@lufthansaNews) October 12, 2022

Tweets began circulating the internet when the airport said that they were ‘banning activated AirTags from luggage’ as they were considered ‘dangerous and need to be turned off’.

Then, the company explained how baggage trackers are subject to dangerous goods regulations according to ICAO guidelines. Lufthansa recommends deactivating the trackers during the flight if it’s connected to checked baggage.

As it turns out, the reference to the battery regulation was off since it says that the battery has to be more than two grams in order to be included.