‘Luna’ Cloud Gaming by Amazon will have iOS support

During Amazon’s big Echo event its cloud gaming service, dubbed ‘Luna’ was revealed. The service, which will be available in the upcoming months will have support for the iPhone, iPad, Android, Fire TV, Mac and Windows.

Luna will have 100-plus games available at launch, with high profile titles such as Panzer Dragoon, Resident Evil 7, The Surge 2, A Plague Tale: Innocence and more. In line with Amazon’s partnership with Ubisoft users can enjoy gaming channels Immortals Fenyx Rising, Far Cry 6 and Assassins Creed Valhalla.

Amazon promises resolution of up to 4K and 60 fps on selected titles, all powered by the company’s Web Services platform. On the iOS the games will be in web apps form though the details aren’t fully fleshed yet.

Amazon Luna is available to get as early access in the US and will cost $5.99 per month. The company hasn’t made an announcement on when it will become available in other countries.