Luxshare puts $330 million in Vietnam expansion

Apple partner Luxshare will be expanding its production facilities in Vietnam.

Luxshare started as a small company, providing accessories for Apple before becoming a prominent supplier for the Cupertino-based company. They are known for having a hand in the AirPods line, and recently, for winning the Vision Pro bid due to their willingness to adopt new ideas for the mixed reality headset.

The $330 million investment will be spent in Bac Giang, with the factory producing smart device cables, smartwatches, touch pens, and ‘smart positioning tags’, according to Reuters. It has not been confirmed if the cables will be used for the Apple Watch or AirTag. Furthermore, the firm has put a 12-24 month timeline for the completion of the facilities.

In similar news, Luxshare has expanded its production for Apple’s flagship phone each year. Wang, a chairman of the company, said that they are expanding ‘to meet Apple’s needs.’