Luxshare Wins Vision Pro assembly role

Luxshare is appointed the sole assembly partner for the upcoming Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

Although Apple did not confirm that Luxshare will be alone in the assembly role, a report by The Financial Times mentioned that the company has been steadily gaining favor after manufacturing connectors for Apple in 2011. As per the report, Luxshare was awarded the role after showing prototype order flexibility.

Luxshare is a Shenzen-based company that’s involved in producing the Apple Vision Pro. Its relationship with Apple is largely in part of being able to test novel ideas in its facilities, although there haven’t been any specific information detailing the process. Since its start in 2011, Luxshare has evolved into making more complex devices like the iPhone.

In separate news, Apple has switched from Pegatron to Luxshare in April this year for its AirPods supply and worked closely with the company for the headset’s initial development.