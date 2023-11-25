Lyford schools in Texas recognized by Apple

Apple recently recognized Lyford high, middle, and elementary school in Texas for its Apple Distinguished School program.

The Apple Distinguished School program has added several educational establishments, including the Laurent Clerc National Deaf Education Center and University of Kentucky. To date, there are 27 Texas schools recognized as an Apple Distinguished School. Lyford Consolidated Independent School District Mark Pinon mentioned how the district’s high school, middle school, and elementary were able to gain the distinction.

Lyford schools applied in 2022 and chose Apple devices for its efficiency and purpose. Pinon added that the district applied for the program because it supports school leaders. Across the globe, there are now 888 Apple Distinguished establishments. Pinon says that their district’s core beliefs align with the company in ‘inspiring students to lead, learn, and thrive.’

Schools can apply for the Apple Distinguished status online, with one of the requirements having faculty and leadership being proficient with Mac or iPad.