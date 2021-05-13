New M1 iMac is 56% faster than the old model

Apple unveiled the 24” M1 iMac at its special event ‘Spring Loaded’ held in April. The company is set to start shipping the machines as early as next week, reports MacRumours. However, tech reviewers have already got their hands on the M1 iMac machines and they have been running benchmarks on the machines. As a result, the 24” M1 iMac has begun showing up on the popular benchmarking tool Geekbench.

The 24” M1 iMac has received an average single-core score of 1724 and an average multi-core score of 7453. The benchmarks are reportedly an aggregate of three different tests. It is important to note that the benchmark scores of the 24” M1 iMac is almost the same as that of the new M1 iPad Pro. It should be no surprise of course because both the machines are now powered by the same M1 chip.

M1 for all Macs and now iPad as well

The MacBook Air, the 13” base MacBook Pro, the Mac mini, the 24” iMac, and the iPad Pro – all are now powered by the same M1 chip. Last year, Apple announced that the Mac would be transitioning from Intel chips to its own in-house designed silicon named ‘Apple Silicon’. The announcement was made at the company’s annual developers conference WWDC by CEO Tim Cook. He also added that the transition would take two years to complete.

M1 chip in iPad Pro

The scores of the 24” M1 iMac are of the base model of the machine with a 7-core GPU and an 8-core CPU, according to MacRumours. Apple also offers another variant of the machine with an 8-core GPU and no other configurations are allowed except for being able to opt for more system memory and storage.

The benchmarks of the 24” M1 iMac shows that the machine is running macOS 11.3 version. Compared to the benchmark scores of the top spec of the previous model which scored 1109 in single-core and 6014 in multi-score, the new 24” M1 iMac is 56% faster in single-core performance and 24% in multi-core performance.