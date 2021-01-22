M1 Mac gets Ubuntu Linux port release

Chris Wade, CTO of Corellium has announced via tweet that M1 Macs will be getting a functional Ubuntu Linux port. The software will be released on GitHub and will include a tutorial for those who are interested.

Corellium has made a bootable installer via USB, with USB-C dongle support for DART, I2C, USB and networking aspects. It does come with limitations though, notably lack of GPU acceleration support.

Linux is now completely usable on the Mac mini M1. Booting from USB a full Ubuntu desktop (rpi). Network works via a USB c dongle. Update includes support for USB, I2C, DART. We will push changes to our GitHub and a tutorial later today. Thanks to the @CorelliumHQ team ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/uBDbDmvJUG — Chris Wade (@cmwdotme) January 20, 2021

The company has been working on the port for M1 since this month and has made steady progress during the weekend.

We had some spare time today so we ported Linux to the M1. Releasing tomorrow #fridayfun pic.twitter.com/dCrXApyKef — Corellium (@CorelliumHQ) January 16, 2021

Corellium is a company that uses software virtualization to offer app testing, security research and more. Apple has had legal scuffles with Corellium since they released an iOS emulation software to the public.

Apple lost a lawsuit with Corellium recently, with the judge siding with Corellium in the pretense that they are within fair use terms. However, there are other claims in the lawsuit that’s yet to be resolved.