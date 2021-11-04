M1 Mac mini gets a hefty $150 discount

If you’ve been eyeing the M1 Mac mini for a while and waiting for a discount, today’s your lucky day. The Apple M1 Mac mini with 512GB storage and 8GB memory is down to just $749.99 from its original price of $1000 on Amazon.

The new M1 processor makes a world of difference compared to Intel chips. You get a nice boost in GPU, CPU and machine learning, which makes it a very capable machine for a variety of tasks, including photo and video editing and gaming, among others.

8GB memory and 512GB storage should be more than enough to make the Mac mini usable for several years. It’s stylish, compact and makes for excellent work from home setup and on-the-go computing. For connectivity you get 2 USB-A, 2 Thunderbolts, an HDMI 2.0, Gigabit ethernet and WiFi 6.

$150 off is significant savings, so make sure to check out the Apple Mac mini today!