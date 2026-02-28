M1 MacBook Air Out Of Stock At Walmart Website

The older MacBook Air models powered by the M1 chip are now reported to be out of stock at Walmart in the United States. This comes in the middle of talks that a budget-friendly MacBook will be released imminently.

Walmart first started selling the M1 MacBook Air for $699 in 2024, March and then the price was discounted to $649, and then $599, then dropped as low as $549 in a deal during Black Friday. The device has been out of stock for quite some time now.

The company released the M1 MacBook Air in 2020, November being one of the first devices featuring an Apple Silicon Chip instead of a processor from Intel. Apple is looking to release a budget-friendly MacBook powered by the A18 Pro chip. The budget-friendly device may have 8GB of RAM instead of 16GB.