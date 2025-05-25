M1 MacBook Air: A steal deal at $550 (USD)

In the past, purchasing a MacBook capable of handling tasks from spreadsheets to video editing would cost over $1,000. However, that’s changed with this current offer. You can now get a refurbished 2020 MacBook Air featuring the Apple M1 chip for just $549.99 for the 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD model, and $589.99 for the 16GB RAM + 256GB SSD version. Both models are classified as “Grade A,” indicating they may show little to no visible wear despite being refurbished.

This MacBook is equipped with the same M1 chip that allowed Apple to move away from Intel, featuring an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine that work together to ensure fast and efficient performance for tasks like browsing and photo editing. Additionally, the absence of fans means the device operates silently, regardless of how long it’s in use. The Retina display offers a sharp 2560×1600 resolution, and the battery life is impressive, lasting around 15 to 18 hours depending on usage.

Solid features combined with the efficient M-series chip

While you may miss out on some newer features such as MagSafe charging and a 1080p webcam, these compromises seem minor given the price. Both models come with two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a responsive backlit Magic Keyboard, and Touch ID. Plus, since it is still supported, you can upgrade to macOS Sequoia 15. If you’re considering a MacBook for work, school, or creative projects and can forgo the latest features, this deal presents a compelling option for Apple’s first (and still impressive) M-series laptop.

The MacBook Air M1 continues to be a marvelous machine even after five years since its release. Combined with a solid battery life, reliable performance, compact design, and a sharp display – you cannot go wrong with an M1 MacBook Air.