M1 MacBook Pro: Should you buy?

Apple launched a slew of Macs late last year – all equipped with Apple’s first chip for the Mac. The company introduced M1 chip for the Mac which now power the MacBook Air, the 13” base MacBook Pro, and the Mac mini. The new chip offers a lot more performance for the same cost compared to the previous generation Intel powered Macs while being considerably more power efficient.

The 13” MacBook Pro is one of the most popular Macs as it offers high performance in a compact form factor. The MacBook Air is the best all around laptop for casual use whereas the 16” MacBook Pro is the ultimate laptop for professional work. The 13” MacBook Pro sits comfortably middle as the laptop which offers performance and portability as well.

Higher performance, improved power efficiency

The new M1 chip improves the 13” MacBook Pro immensely as it is now much more powerful. The chip is based on ARM architecture – same as the Apple chips that power the iPhone and the iPad. Over the years, Apple has made extraordinary silicon which has always taken the top spot in terms of performance and power efficiency when compared to Android counterparts such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon.

The 13” MacBook Pro with M1 chip can last for 20 hours on a single charge, according to Apple. I have tested the M1 MacBook Air and the battery life of the machine is fantastic, so I can comfortably say that the 13” MacBook Pro’s battery life will be better than fantastic.

The M1 MacBook Pro 13” starts at $1,299 for the base model with 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of SSD. Users can opt for higher memory or storage while purchasing as it’s not possible to upgrade later on. Students and teachers can avail educational discounts on the new M1 Macs as well.