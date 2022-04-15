M1 Macs gain Adobe After Effects support

Computer software firm Adobe has added native support for M1 Macs and recently included its Frame.io within its Creative Cloud platform.

Frame.io is a welcome tool for video producers. The collaborative software allows for easier stakeholder distribution, approval of client edits and remote editing work, among others.

It’s now a part of Adobe’s productivity suite Creative Cloud. Frame.io was a separate company until Adobe acquired it for $1.275 billion in August last year.

In similar news, After Effects and Premiere Pro have been updated with native M1 support. Adobe says that the app can now render compositions and launch twice and seven times as fast as the Intel-based iMac, respectively.

Starting Tuesday Creative Cloud subscribers can log in using their Adobe ID to Frame.io. Updates are done in a rolling manner, with all users supposed to have the feature by this week’s end. Creative Cloud starts at $19.99 monthly.