“M14” Samsung OLED panels to be adopted by Apple smartphones

Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models will be the pioneer smartphones to embrace the high-performance “M14” display, the OLED panel utilized by Samsung.

The Samsung M series OLED display panels were designed for flagship phones, with “14” referring to the amount of high-performance materials used to create the panels. The “M14” is the first of its series with the panel delivering superior longevity and brightness.

Samsung has allegedly ordered M14 Supplies preparing for mass production of the displays for iPhone 16 models embracing the high-performance OLED Displays this year.

The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro lineup will have up to 1,200 nits of SDR Brightness with its peak anticipated to be at 1,600 nits, similar to the iPhone 15 Pro’s display. Reports also suggest that the new devices will have a larger display compared to the iPhone 15 Pro, with the expected screen size for the iPhone 16 Pro at 6.27 Inches and the iPhone 16 Pro Max at 6.85in.