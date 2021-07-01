Apple to announce M1X MacBook Pro in September, according to DigiTimes

Apple is planning to unveil its new MacBook Pro machines for the year 2021 in September, according to DigiTimes. The Mac is going through a transition phase on the silicon level from Intel to Apple Silicon, and the MacBook Pro series is set to receive new M-series chips. The upcoming chips are expected to offer unprecedented levels of performance at unseen high power efficiency levels.

The another interesting aspect of the upcoming MacBook Pro is that it is rumoured to use a new display technology. To radically improve the visual experience of macOS, the company is reportedly planning to use mini-LED displays on the 2021 MacBook Pro series. At present, all Mac laptops use LCD display technology which is good but mini-LED is capable of offering very high brightness levels and true deep blacks.

New display technology to complement the new chips

According to DigiTimes, Apple is investing heavily in the production of mini-LED displays. It is unclear whether the company will release the new MacBook Pros alongside the iPhone 13 series, as the flagship iPhone models have always been released in the month of September except for last year due to covid-19 related supply chain delays. However, the iPhone release is expected to return to September for this year.

The noted Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has said that Apple is not expected to make any major product announcements for a couple of months. The next major release will be the new iPhones in the month of September and if DigiTimes is right, the new MacBook Pro laptops. However, it is entirely possible that the new MacBook Pro will be unveiled in October, as the company has always announced new Mac hardware in October.

The new MacBook Pro models are expected to ditch the Touch Bar in favour of the traditional function keys. Of course, the most interesting aspect will be the new M-series chips.