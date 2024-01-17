News

M2 chip for Vision Pro to have 8 CPU and 10 GPU cores

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Vision Pro

The M2 chip for the upcoming Apple Vision Pro is said to have 8 CPU and 10 GPU cores, according to Mark Gurman.

Gurman recently posted on X about how the mixed-reality headset will have the same chip as the high-end MacBook Air models. Apple did say that the Vision Pro will have an M2 processor but did not specify the variant and chip, but now customers have an idea of the hardware powering the device.

Apple Vision Pro

The M2 chip is on both the 15-inch and 13-inch MacBook Air and is based on the 5nm technology. Furthermore, the M2 has an 8 core CPU and up to 10 GPU cores. The chip will handle content, visionOS, graphical content, and algorithms. Information from the microphone, sensors, and cameras will be offloaded to a custom R1 chip. The Apple Vision Pro will launch in the US starting February 2 with a price tag of $3,499.

