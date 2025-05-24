M2 Mac mini: A cheaper offering with $140 off

The Mac mini has consistently focused on delivering an impressive amount of power within a compact design, and the Early 2023 Apple Mac mini M2 adheres to this principle. Currently, you can purchase the refurbished model with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for $459.99 at StackSocial (reduced from $599), or opt for the 256GB SSD variant priced at $359.99. Both models are classified as ‘Grade A,’ indicating minimal to no cosmetic wear, and they include free shipping throughout the contiguous United States.

Equipped with Apple’s M2 chip, this mini desktop efficiently manages everything from everyday multitasking to demanding tasks such as 8K video editing. Its 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine provide substantial power, particularly beneficial for creatives or individuals who frequently switch between multiple applications and tabs. However, it is important to note that while it excels in most workflows, the 8GB RAM may prove insufficient for more intensive professional tasks in the future, such as video production or 3D rendering.

Supports advanced connectivity

The M2 Mac minis come pre-installed with macOS Ventura (with a straightforward upgrade option to the latest macOS Sequoia, ensuring you are not starting with an outdated operating system). These machines support up to two external displays, including one capable of 6K resolution via Thunderbolt and another up to 5K (or 4K through HDMI), making it an excellent hub for creative environments. It also boasts impressive connectivity options—two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port with 8K capability, two USB-A ports, Ethernet, and a headphone jack designed for high-impedance headphones. Wifi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 enhance the experience by providing faster and more reliable wireless connections. With rapid boot times, robust security integrated into the hardware, and a lightweight design weighing just 2.6 pounds (1.18 kilograms), the Mac mini M2 is a powerful machine with a small form-factor. It is a compact device with considerable aspirations, and for the majority of users, that is more than sufficient.