M2 Silicon chip in development ahead of ‘Peek Performance’ event

The much-anticipated Apple M2 Silicon chip is expected to appear during the upcoming ‘Peek Performance’ event.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reports that Apple has been testing a ‘chip’ that has a 10-core GPU and 8-core CPU which will be used in new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models as per a developer source. Furthermore, the source says that the chip is being tested extensively on computers that are running macOS 12.3 and 12.4, and the future macOS 13.

The M2 Apple chip is a step towards the company’s independence from Intel-based chips and offers significant upgrades compared to the M1 version. It’s believed that the processor will be coming to 13 inch MacBook Pros and the refreshed MacBook Air. Meanwhile, the M1 chip is expected to arrive on the Mac mini. There are rumors that we’ll get to see a new iMac and a 13 inch MacBook Pro as well.

‘Peek Performance’ is set to go live March 8 10am Pacific Time.