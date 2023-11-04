M3 Chip Macs still No Multi-External display support

Apple’s newest Macs are still limited to a single external display even with the M3 variant.

Apple’s tech specs for the M3 Macs state that the model can only have one display of up to 60Hz and 6K resolution. Currently, only the 24-inch iMac and 14-inch MacBook Pro have the newest chip. It’s worth noting that the single external display limitation has existed since the M1 chip was launched. However, unofficially, users can get a DisplayLink adapter to connect multiple external monitors on all the M-branded processors.

The only exception is the Mac mini, which might have the M3 chip and be released in 2024. Lacking a built-in display, the Mac mini will likely have support for up to two displays. Going up the ladder, the 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro will have dual external display support. The newly-released MacBook Pro models can now be ordered and is set to launch on November 7.