M3 iMac and iMac Pro may not be arriving in 2022

Although there are reports that Apple is already testing the M3 chip, enthusiasts should not hold their breath for a 2022 launch.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman mentioned that M2 Mac models are expected to arrive this year, with details such as new Macs in staggered product launches in 2022. The analyst mentioned that Apple is currently working on the next chip but there’s no specifications yet on what it can do and how many cores it has.

It’s mentioned that customers won’t be able to see the M3 chips until ‘end of next year’, or the end of 2023, which is a reasonable timeline given the company’s new product launch timing. Gurman says that he thinks the iMac Pro is still on the way, but like the proprietary chip it won’t be happening soon.

The M2 chip is expected to arrive in several new Mac models, including the Mac Pro, the 14 and 16 inch MacBook Pro, the MacBook Air, the Mac mini and a lower-cost MacBook Pro.