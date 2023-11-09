M3 iMac features high-impedance headphones support

A new Apple support document reveals that the newly-launched 24-inch iMac with M3 chip can accept high-impedance headphones.

The new iMac has a headphone jack that supports high-impedance headphones, as well as adaptive voltage output. The Apple computer also has an improved digital to analog converter that can churn out 96 kHz sample rates for full-resolution and high-fidelity audio. For all of this to work, the user must have the supported headphones.

Apple also published a list of Macs that support high-impedance, including the 2023 Mac Pro, the 2022 Mac Studio, the 2023 Mac mini, the 2021 MacBook Pro, the 2022 MacBook Air, and the 2023 iMac. The M3 iMac has key features such as Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, the M3 chip, and more. Apple touts it as an ‘all in one’ computer with the same design as the M1-powered 2021 model. Those interested can read the support document on Apple’s official website.