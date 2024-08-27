News

M4 Macs being tested ahead of October launch

By Samantha Wiley
M4 Macs

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said that Apple is undergoing M4 Mac model testing ahead of launch.

Apple is believed to be launching new and refreshed models of the iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro, with an October launch date. Base M4 chips will be integrated into the four devices, specifically an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU in one, and a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU in the other three. The four models come in either 16GB or 32GB Unified Memory. In comparison, the iPad Pro has a 9-core CPU and 10-core GPU, and a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU on the greater capacity models.

M4 Macs

Gurman also said that the M4 Max and M4 Pro chips will be used on the 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and high-end Mac mini. It’s not clear whether lower-end models will only have the base M4 chip or if the other variants might make an appearance.

