News

M4 Macs reported to have ultrawide 5K monitor glitch

By Samantha Wiley
M4 Macs

A number of complaints have come up regarding the M4 Mac’s inability to show the right resolution for 5K ultrawide monitors.

Advertisements

Several reports have surfaced on Apple’s official support forum, claiming that their MacBook Pro or Mac mini with the M4 chip has a problem with high-pixel density mode or HiDPI on high-resolution monitors. After connecting the display, the list of resolutions is changed and the recommended ones are too small and unreadable. Some have said their previous Mac machines were showing the correct resolution, with only the M4 Mac showing the glitch. However, the problem might be with the operating system rather than the M4 itself, and it’s said that Apple is working on a fix for it.

M4 Macs

The M1 Mac also had a similar issue in 2021, where certain monitors did not display HiDPI. However, it was discovered that the problem was limited to certain brands.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Tim Cook
Tim Cook to gift Trump $1 million for inaugural fund
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
Apple debuts special ‘Year of the Snake’ AirPods 4
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro 2
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 is $59 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone
Samsung making iPhone camera sensor to rival sony’s
1 Min Read
Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals players get banned for playing on a mac
1 Min Read
Microsoft introduces file transfer between iPhone and Windows PC
Microsoft introduce file-transfer between iPhone and Windows PC
2 Min Read
Free Government iPhone 15
Should you buy the iPhone 15 in 2025?
3 Min Read
iPhone 13
Should you buy the iPhone 13 in 2025?
3 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch to be powered by MediaTek modem chip, beating Intel
3 Min Read
Apple Watch Ring in the New Year Challenge
Apple wants watch users to start 2025 with a fitness challenge
2 Min Read
Genmoji - Apple Intelligence
Apple introduces AI-based Genmoji on macOS
2 Min Read
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ free for the weekend (Jan 3 – Jan 5 2025)
2 Min Read
Lost your password?