M4 Macs reported to have ultrawide 5K monitor glitch

A number of complaints have come up regarding the M4 Mac’s inability to show the right resolution for 5K ultrawide monitors.

Several reports have surfaced on Apple’s official support forum, claiming that their MacBook Pro or Mac mini with the M4 chip has a problem with high-pixel density mode or HiDPI on high-resolution monitors. After connecting the display, the list of resolutions is changed and the recommended ones are too small and unreadable. Some have said their previous Mac machines were showing the correct resolution, with only the M4 Mac showing the glitch. However, the problem might be with the operating system rather than the M4 itself, and it’s said that Apple is working on a fix for it.

The M1 Mac also had a similar issue in 2021, where certain monitors did not display HiDPI. However, it was discovered that the problem was limited to certain brands.