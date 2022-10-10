Mac accessories and AirPods to have USB-C in 2024

Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman recently talked about Apple switching from proprietary Lightning to the more universal USB-C by the year 2024.

Gurman mentioned in his Power On newsletter how Apple will be making the switch as part of beating the directive sent out by the EU. The parliament gave tech manufacturers and companies like Apple an ultimatum to switch to USB-C or face penalties. Apple is said to be switching to USB-C for its future iPhone 15 lineup by 2023, which is a year earlier than the EU’s 2024 mandate.

The Bloomberg analyst mentioned how the next iPhone SE won’t have to have USB-C charging since it will be compliant before the year’s end. However, for future iPhone SE models after 2024, Apple will have to make do with USB-C.

It’s also rumored that AirPods models and Mac accessories, including the Magic Trackpad, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse will have USB-C once new iterations arrive on the market.