Mac App Store Twitter exits

Social media app Twitter has left the Mac App Store and is no longer visible on the platform.

The Twitter app made for macOS shows up as unavailable on the Mac App Store. The app’s absence was first spotted on Twitter by a user with the handle ‘Vedant’, and doing a search yields no results. Existing Twitter for Mac users can still access it on a Mac until the company decides to remove the service entirely, but new users will not be able to get it anymore.The loss of third-party support is in light of Twitter removing client app access for the social media platform. As an alternative, the company highlights its own apps for downloading so users can continue where they left off. There is no timeline on when the app will be removed entirely or if it will come back on the App Store.