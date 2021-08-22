Mac AppleCare+ gets an annual subscription option

New Mac owners will now have an option to get extended AppleCare+ coverage for a year instead of going all-in for 3 years.

Apple recently overhauled its AppleCare+ structure for the Mac. Signing up for it has been available on through the computer, but now it’s available over the phone, at the Apple Store and on retail locations.

The pricing, however, has changed with the 1-year plans being more expensive than the 3-year option. A yearly AppleCare+ for the 16 inch MacBook Pro will run the owner $140 yearly compared to the 3-year pricing of $380. The premium is around $10 extra for a 13 inch MacBook Air.

Apple’s recent change was introduced about a month after the Cupertino-based company added an extension for the plan after the 3-year period ends. US Mac owners can now add one more year to the extended coverage and have it renewed within 30 days after it expires.

AppleCare+ adds two accidental damage claims annually and extends hardware repair coverage at an additional cost.