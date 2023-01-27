Mac Catalyst framework powers native WhatsApp software

A new WhatsApp software may be arriving in a native version, thanks to Apple’s Mac Catalyst framework.

The messaging platform is believed to be working on bringing its app to the Mac via the Catalyst app. Currently, the Meta-owned app has a web-based version that users can download for the macOS Big Sur on the official WhatsApp website. However, it lacks certain functionalities, such as a spell checker and drag-and-drop. Now, WhatsApp will be building an app within the Catalyst framework in order to make it more power-efficient.

Apple launched the Catalyst framework as a way for developers to create Mac apps that have the same aspects as their iPad apps. iPad-specific features are automatically ported into macOS features when compatible.

Meta has not launched a WhatsApp app for the iPad, and it’s unclear if the company is planning to do so anytime soon. The Mac version is yet to have a specific launch date.