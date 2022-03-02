‘Mac in Keyboard’ patent revealed in latest filing

Apple is seemingly experimenting with a keyboard that has all the components of a computer.

The Cupertino-based company recently sent a patent to the US Patent and Trademark Office for a ‘Computer in an Input Device’, which describes a thicker Apple Magic Keyboard that has ‘all the components of a high performance computer’ inside.

Further details reveal that the device can be plugged to an external display via I/O ports for power and data, and the ability to be paired with mouse or trackpad for greater granular control. With the product, the user can carry the device and set it up with an external display.

The patent also explores various internet computer component configurations as allowed within the keyboard case.

Apple has sent in keyboard patents before, including one that features a touchscreen similar to Touch Bar. However, it’s the first time that Apple has thought of making the keyboard into a computer itself.