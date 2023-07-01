Mac, iPad, iPhone trade values shift

Apple has updated its most popular products’ trade-in values in the US.

Trade-in values for the Mac, iPad, and iPhone have generally increased by around $10 to $20, including the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13, as well as the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPad mini, and iPad Pro models. The same holds true for the 12-inch MacBook, the Apple Watch SE, Series 5 and Series 6.

Older devices such as the iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, and iPhone X experienced a decrease, and Android models received a lowering in trade value as well. Perhaps the biggest decrease was the Mac Studio, which declined $75 as newer M2-powered models arrived.

Trade-in programs allow consumers to swap their devices for a new model and get a discount in the process. Apple’s whole list of trade-in values for its products is listed on the official page. Customers can avail of the program at an Apple Store or Apple.com.