Mac mini with M2 Pro and M2 chip launches

A new lineup of Mac mini has been announced, with notable M2 Pro and M2 chip options.

Apple launched several products this January, with an updated Mac mini leading the way. The latest Mac mini has more chip options and internal upgrades for better performance than its predecessors. The most notable spec bump is the move from the M1 to the latest M2 Pro or M2 chip, including a 10-core GPU and 8-core CPU, 16-core Neural Engine and Media Engine, as well as unified memory in 8GB, 16GB, or 24GB. Memory bandwidth is rated at 100GB/s.

The M2 Pro unit is defaulted to a 10-core CPU at 4 efficiency and 6 performance cores, which includes the Media Engine and Neural Engine. Upgrades are available for those who wish to bump the CPU cores to 12 and GPU cores to 19. Storage can either be 256GB, 1TB, or 2TB, while the M2 Pro stands at 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB.

The M2 Mac mini starts at $599 and the M2 Pro starts at $1,299.