Mac Pro with 64-core Apple chip to release in 2022

Apple is working on high-end Mac Pro machines powered by Apple Silicon, reports LeaksApplePro. The machines will be powered by high performance CPUs and GPUs with very high memory configurations. Going forward, by 2022, the company expects to move away from Intel to using its own chips based on the ARM architecture.

Adding more details, the tipster LeaksApplePro adds that the base configuration of the Apple Silicon powered Mac Pro will cost around $5,499. The base model will have a 32 core CPU along with a 32 core GPU. Out of the 32 CPU cores, 24 cores will be performance cores and the remaining will very likely be efficiency cores. It will reportedly also come with upto 64GB of RAM.

Mid-tier and top-end configurations

The second configuration of the Mac Pro will reportedly cost around $11,999. It will have a 48 core CPU powering the machine along with a 64 core GPU for all the graphic intensive tasks. The machine will have upto 256GB of RAM – a ludicrous amount of memory. Out of the 48 CPU cores, 36 cores will be performance cores and the remaining will be efficiency cores.

The top specced configuration of the Mac Pro will reportedly cost around $18,999. However, users will be able to upgrade the memory and storage which will make the machine even more expensive. It will have a 64 core CPU along with a 128 core GPU. Out of the 64 CPU cores, 48 cores will be performance cores and the remaining will be efficiency cores. It will support upto 512 GB of RAM. The storage will start from 512GB and go all the way upto 8GB.

Apple announced its plan to transition from Intel to Apple Silicon last year at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The company plans to finish the transition by 2022.