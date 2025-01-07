News

Apple cancels Mac Pro’s Extreme chip, to focus on AI chip

By Abhay Ram
Mac Pro

The Mac Pro tower is currently powered by the M2 Ultra chip. However, reports by industry experts suggested that Apple has been working on an “Extreme” chip for the Mac Pro. However, according to Daring Fireball, the company has axed its plans to develop an extreme performance M-series chip, at least temporarily.

Advertisements

The silicon design team at Apple, based in Israel, is currently focused on the development of upcoming Artificial Intelligence (AI) chips, adds Daring Fireball. The same team had led the transition of Mac from Intel to its own in-house M-series chips. It was tasked with the development of an “Extreme” performance chip for the Mac but due to changing industry trends, Apple has refocused the team’s efforts towards AI chips.

Mac Pro

Extreme performance for the extreme professionals

As a result, Apple is unlikely to release a new Mac Pro which stands true to its name, by utilizing its large case. The initially rumored M2 Extreme was supposed to double up on the M2 Ultra’s power. Later reports from 2024, suggested that the M-series Extreme chip would be a cluster of four smaller chips. It would make sense, as the Mac Pro has a lot of space which makes it easy to cool a cluster of high-performance chips.

Advertisements

Apple cancels Mac Pro&#8217;s Extreme chip, to focus on AI chip

Currently, the Mac Pro and the Mac Studio both are powered by the M2 Ultra chip, which is a shame to the large Mac Pro tower. Both are great machines but both are supposed to be very different categories of machines. Based on the reports of halt in M-series Extreme chip development, a true Mac Pro is unlikely to launch in the next 2-3 years.

Daring Fireball’s Gruber notes that the development of the M-series Extreme chip was cancelled in the summer of 2024. Hence, it is likely that the chip was being developed as an M5 or M6 generation chip, scheduled to launch in 2025 or 2026.

Advertisements

Latest News
Apple Store
Apple to start assembling AirPods in India; a boost to PM Modi’s Make In India program
2 Min Read
M4 iMac
The 2024 M4 iMac 256GB is $105 Off 
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Air
New iPhone 17 Air information leaks
1 Min Read
Tim Cook
Tim Cook to gift Trump $1 million for inaugural fund
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
Apple debuts special ‘Year of the Snake’ AirPods 4
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro 2
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 is $59 Off
1 Min Read
M4 Macs
M4 Macs reported to have ultrawide 5K monitor glitch
1 Min Read
iPhone
Samsung making iPhone camera sensor to rival sony’s
1 Min Read
Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals players get banned for playing on a mac
1 Min Read
Microsoft introduces file transfer between iPhone and Windows PC
Microsoft introduces file-transfer between iPhone and Windows PC
2 Min Read
Free Government iPhone 15
Should you buy the iPhone 15 in 2025?
3 Min Read
iPhone 13
Should you buy the iPhone 13 in 2025?
3 Min Read
Lost your password?