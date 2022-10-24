Apple testing Mac Pro with M2 Extreme: Gurman

Apple is working on developing a “Pro” grade chip which will be twice or four times powerful compared to the upcoming M2 Max, according to the noted Apple reporter Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. The company has not released a full-fledged Mac Pro tower powered by the Apple Silicon till date.The powerful Mac Pro with M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme, Gurman believes, will release sometime in 2023.

The M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme versions of the Mac Pro will reportedly be offered in 24 and 48 CPU cores configuration, along with 76 and 152 graphics cores respectively. The machine will be configurable with upto 256 GB of system memory (RAM). Apple is believed to have been ramping up the internal testing of the Mac Pro with the ‘Pro’ grade chips.

Apple Silicon for the extreme professionals

Gurman has reported that he received information about Apple testing a 24 CPU cores version of the Mac Pro at one of its facilities. The machine is reportedly in active testing and running on macOS Ventura 13.3 operating system. The 24 core CPU is a combination of 16 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores, along with 76 graphics cores and 192GB of system memory. It is unclear how Gurman was able to retrieve such internal testing information from within Apple.

[For representational purposes] Apple working on new (M2 series) chips for the Mac

Apart from the Mac Pro, Gurman has reported that the 14” MacBook Pro and the 16” MacBook Pro with updated M2 chips are also under development. The M2 Max chip will be powered by 12 CPU cores (8 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores), along with 38 GPU cores and upto 64GB of system memory. The M2 Max chip will reportedly be available on both the 14” MacBook Pro and 16” MacBook Pro.

The updated MacBook Pro will reportedly launch within the upcoming months whereas the Mac Pro with Apple Silicon will launch sometime in 2023.